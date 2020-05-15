Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Stormi Webster's Most Adorable Moments

CLIP05/15/20
Also available on the nbc app

She's the perfect Stormi! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter has grown up right in front our eyes over the past two years — and it has been the most precious journey. From her birth in February 2018 to walking, talking, swimming and dancing, the adorable toddler definitely has a talent for melting hearts. Here's a look back at Stormi's cutest milestone moments to date with her famous mom and dad!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Kylie Jenner, stormi webster, Travis Scott
S2020 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.