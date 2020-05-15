Also available on the nbc app

She's the perfect Stormi! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter has grown up right in front our eyes over the past two years — and it has been the most precious journey. From her birth in February 2018 to walking, talking, swimming and dancing, the adorable toddler definitely has a talent for melting hearts. Here's a look back at Stormi's cutest milestone moments to date with her famous mom and dad!

