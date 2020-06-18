Also available on the nbc app

Stormi Webster and Travis Scott are the cutest father-daughter duo ever! The rapper took to Instagram to share a new pic of himself and his 2-year-old tot sporting matching hairstyles – and it's really just too adorable for words! In the pic, which was posted alongside a series of other photos from his recent trip to Wyoming with Stormi's mom, Kylie Jenner, Travis and little Stormi were cuddled-up looking like twins in matching small braids.

Appearing: