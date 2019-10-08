Stormi Webster Just Tried To Apply Mom Kylie Jenner's Lipstick And The Results Were Adorable

Also available on the NBC app

Stormi Webster is a budding beauty guru! Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old got her hands on some Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipstick and gave it a test run for her mom's fans. Stormi definitely got creative with her application process, spreading the color all over her lips and mouth! Kylie tried to take the product away from her little girl, but she sneakily ran away with it still in her hand – a move that the 22-year-old understood. "She really is my daughter," Kylie remarked.

Appearing: