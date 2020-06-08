Johnny Depp Exits 'Fantastic Beasts' After Losing Libel Case, Vows To Appeal Decision
CLIP 11/06/20
Main Content
Kylie Jenner shared a sweet snap of her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to Instagram on Sunday where she gave the tot a smooch on the cheek outside of their Los Angeles home. “My remedy for everything,” the 22-year-old captioned the photo. This isn’t the first time Stormi has made an appearance on her mom’s social media. In fact, the two frequently document their days in matching outfits!