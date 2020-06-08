Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet snap of her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to Instagram on Sunday where she gave the tot a smooch on the cheek outside of their Los Angeles home. “My remedy for everything,” the 22-year-old captioned the photo. This isn’t the first time Stormi has made an appearance on her mom’s social media. In fact, the two frequently document their days in matching outfits!

Appearing: