Also available on the nbc app

Wrestler Stevie Lee has passed away at the age of 54. Stevie, who went by the name “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” in the ring, "unexpectedly passed away" at his home Wednesday morning, his family announced on a GoFundMe page. "He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements," read the statement. "Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle."

Appearing: