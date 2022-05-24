Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler has checked himself into a treatment program following a recent relapse. On Tuesday, the band released a statement on Instagram explaining that Steven relapsed while recovering from a recent foot surgery. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," the statement read. As a result, the band is putting their upcoming Las Vegas residency on hold until Steven gets better.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight