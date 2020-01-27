Also available on the nbc app

Steven Tyler is as Lizzo obsessed as the rest of us! The rockstar shared the mic with the "Good As Hell" singer in the middle of Aerosmith's performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. Steven ditched the stage in the middle of "Livin' On The Edge" and walked right into the audience, where he and Lizzo had a moment of musical synergy. Run-DMC later joined the band for a rendition of "Walk This Way," during which a musician onstage lifted up a Lakers jersey in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

