Steven Spielberg Says His Heart 'Leapt Out Of' His Chest When Ke Huy Quan Won Golden Globe

CLIP01/11/23

Steven Spielberg says his "heart just leapt out of [his] chest" when Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," nearly four decades after he was cast as Short Round in Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." The director told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and Scott Evans, "He has a positive energy, so full of positive love. And he just reaches out with his heart, and that's the way he was a kid auditioning for the movie."

