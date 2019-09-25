Also available on the nbc app

Netflix's "Making a Murderer" thrust the story of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey into the headlines in 2015. Both Avery and Dassey have been in prison for more than a decade for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Now, director Shawn Rech is working on a follow-up called "Convicting a Murderer." In the process of making the new series, a Wisconsin inmate, Joseph W. Evans Jr., allegedly made a confession to Halbach's murder – a confession that Steven Avery's attorney Kathleen Zellner tells All Access is "not credible." Rech talked to Access about their interview with Evans, which he claims lead to the alleged confession. Then, Access hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover sit down with criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl who shares her take on the new development.

Appearing: