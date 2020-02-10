Also available on the NBC app

Chris Rock and Steve Martin opened the 2020 Oscars and had some major zingers. They hilariously roasted Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, joking that when the billionaire saw "Marriage Story" he thought it was a comedy! The duo also addressed the fact that the Academy didn't nominate any women in the directing category. Other jokes included Steve saying that they've both hosted the show so this feels like a "demotion," with Chris adding that the reason there's no more hosts is because of "Twitter."

