The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant declared Miss South Africa the winner this year, but the show wasn’t without its controversy. In an awkward moment it appeared that host Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner for the National Costume Contest, but in a confusing twist, the Miss Universe organization tweeted that he had in fact announced the correct winner. Steve made a further gaffe with what some are calling an insensitive comment during a joke with Miss Colombia, who he infamously mistakenly crowned the winner of the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant.

