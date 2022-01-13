Also available on the nbc app

Steve Harvey is the TV show host, TV judge, and proud father we all admire. Steve Harvey joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to talk about his new show "Judge Steve Harvey" and also shared some insight about conversations with daughter Lori. When asked about what advice he gives her, Steve said, "I try to constantly remind her that she's the prize. No guy is the prize. There's a million of them. There's one of you." His new show "Judge Steve Harvey" airs Tuesdays at 8pm on ABC.

