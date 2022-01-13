Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Steve Harvey Shares His Dating Advice For Daughter Lori Harvey

CLIP01/13/22
Also available on the nbc app

Steve Harvey is the TV show host, TV judge, and proud father we all admire. Steve Harvey joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to talk about his new show "Judge Steve Harvey" and also shared some insight about conversations with daughter Lori. When asked about what advice he gives her, Steve said, "I try to constantly remind her that she's the prize. No guy is the prize. There's a million of them. There's one of you." His new show "Judge Steve Harvey" airs Tuesdays at 8pm on ABC.

Appearing:
Tags: Steve Harvey, lori harvey, Father, dating, advice
S2022 E016 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.