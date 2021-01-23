Also available on the nbc app

Steve Harvey is one protective papa! The TV host reacted to daughter Lori Harvey's relationship with Michael B. Jordan, revealing on his morning radio show this week that he thinks highly of the "Black Panther" star so far, but that doesn't mean he isn't keeping close watch. Steve even joked that Michael isn't completely in the clear, saying, "I like this one. I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a**. Just in case I need it.'"

