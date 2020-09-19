Also available on the nbc app

Steve Harvey joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to chat about season 2 of his Facebook Watch series, “Steve On Watch.” ‘I think my brand, like you say, is keeping it real. I’m just an authentic person. So whatever it calls for. If it’s the truth, I’ll try to tell it,’ Steve said. The talk show is a proud grandfather to 7 and joked that unlike him, they are vegan or pescatarian. “They love me because I give them everything: Meat, candy. I gave one of them a Slim Jim and told him it was Tofu,” the actor said laughing. “Steve on Watch” airs weekly on Facebook.

