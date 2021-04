Also available on the nbc app

Michael B. Jordan has Steve Harvey's fatherly approval! During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the 64-year-old gushed about the "Black Panther" actor, who is dating his daughter Lori Harvey. "He is a nice guy. He is not the Sexiest Man Alive to me. At all ... But this kid, I like him, man," he said.

