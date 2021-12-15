Main Content

Sterling K. Brown Talks About 'This Is Us' Coming To An End: 'I'm Trying To Enjoy My Time'

Sterling K. Brown chatted with Access Hollywood at the season 6 premiere of "This Is Us" and revealed how he is feeling gearing up to the shooting his final scenes of the hit drama series. "My goal is to just enjoy my time while it is still here, and then I'll grieve what was once I get a little closer to the end," he told Access. The 45-year-old actor also revealed he is open to doing a "This Is Us" movie, but not for a few years. "This Is Us" returns on Jan. 4 at 9/8c on NBC.

