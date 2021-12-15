Also available on the nbc app

Sterling K. Brown chatted with Access Hollywood at the season 6 premiere of "This Is Us" and revealed how he is feeling gearing up to the shooting his final scenes of the hit drama series. "My goal is to just enjoy my time while it is still here, and then I'll grieve what was once I get a little closer to the end," he told Access. The 45-year-old actor also revealed he is open to doing a "This Is Us" movie, but not for a few years. "This Is Us" returns on Jan. 4 at 9/8c on NBC.

