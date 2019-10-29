Also available on the nbc app

Sterling K. Brown has some excellent ladies by his side! While promoting "Waves" with his co-star and onscreen wife Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Emmy winner had the best reaction to a selfie of Renée and his "This Is Us" screen partner Susan Kelechi Watson. Plus, Renée gushed over Sterling's real-life wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and the strong sisterhood they and all "beautiful black women" share. "We are not competitive. We are like, 'Go girl! Go higher!' We lift each other up by seeing each other do beautiful things," she said.

