Sterling K. Brown is loving watching his TV mom Mandy Moore become such a good parent in real life! "Mandy Moore is a great mom, and she's been waiting to be a mother for such a long time. We've been talking since Season 1," the "This Is Us" star excitedly told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "She brought Gus to set the other day, and I got to hold him, and he's just the cutest, sweetest little boy in the whole world," he continued, adding that Mandy told him motherhood feels like her "heart is now outside of [her] chest." Sterling also teased what's to come in the much-anticipated Season 5 finale of "This Is Us," which airs May 25 at 10/9c on NBC. Plus, the actor opened up about how his uncle’s passing from cancer inspired his partnership with Survivorship Today, which supports people living with cancer and the isolating experience they've gone through.

