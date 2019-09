Also available on the NBC app

Sterling K. Brown is all about sending his wife some love! The "This Is Us" actor dishes to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, Scott Evans and Kit Hoover at the 2019 Emmys about all of his new exciting projects. Sterling also gushes over his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. Plus, the star adorably confesses why he has a "newfound respect" for the mother of his kiddos.

