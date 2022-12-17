Main Content

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Speaks Out After His Death: I Love You 'To Eternity & Beyond'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is speaking out after his tragic death by suicide. Connie Boss Alexander shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story on Thursday, just days after her son's passing. She wrote, "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

