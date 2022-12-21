Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is sharing her wish after her son’s tragic and unexpected death. On Tuesday, Connie Boss Alexander shared a screenshot of her Face Timing the late dancer on her Instagram Story writing, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven." The TV personality was found dead on Dec. 13. One day later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Ellen Show” DJ’s death a suicide, Access Hollywood confirmed.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight