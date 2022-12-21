Main Content

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Shares Heartbreaking Wish After Son’s Tragic Death

CLIP12/21/22

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is sharing her wish after her son’s tragic and unexpected death. On Tuesday, Connie Boss Alexander shared a screenshot of her Face Timing the late dancer on her Instagram Story writing, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven." The TV personality was found dead on Dec. 13. One day later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Ellen Show” DJ’s death a suicide, Access Hollywood confirmed.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: stephen twitch boss, Connie Boss, Allison Holker, the ellen show
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.