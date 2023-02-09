Main Content

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without A Will, Wife Allison Holker Requests Control of Estate

CLIP02/09/23

Allison Holker Boss, the widow of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is asking a California court to grant her his half of their estate following his death. According to court documents obtained by People, the beloved dancer, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, did not have a will. On Monday, Allison filed a Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, the publication reports.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: Allison Holker, twitch, stephen boss, stephen twitch boss, will, Death, estate
