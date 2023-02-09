Allison Holker Boss, the widow of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is asking a California court to grant her his half of their estate following his death. According to court documents obtained by People, the beloved dancer, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, did not have a will. On Monday, Allison filed a Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, the publication reports.

