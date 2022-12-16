Stephen "tWitch" Boss tragically died by suicide on Dec. 13, and tributes to him continue to pour in from loved ones, famous friends and fans. His passing has sparked conversations around suicide and mental health. Access Hollywood spoke to psychologist Dr. Regine Muradian to learn more about what those living with mental health struggles might be feeling, especially during this time of year. "We really don't know what's going on in people's lives, and that's why it's so important to check in and ask someone how they're doing," she shared in part.

