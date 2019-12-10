Also available on the NBC app

Mom and Dad are back on the town! Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss tell Access Hollywood at PUBG Mobile's #Fight4TheAmazon Global Green benefit in Los Angeles that it's their first date night since welcoming newborn daughter Zaia. The dancers reflect on transitioning to being parents of three kids and how older children Weslie and Maddox are helping with the new family dynamic. Twitch and Allison also promise to always keep their beloved dance videos coming, and share why supporting environmental causes is so important to them.

