Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Welcome Baby Girl: 'Healthy Beautiful Angel'

It's a girl! Stephen "tWitch" Boss and wife Allison Holker have officially expanded their family. The dancers announced the arrival of daughter Zaia on Nov. 6 with a heartwarming Instagram photo of the newborn's tiny fingers resting against her famous parents' hands. Little Zaia weighed 9 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 21 inches at birth and is a "healthy beautiful angel," Allison shared. The spouses are also parents to 3-year-old son Maddox and Allison's daughter Weslie, 11, from a previous relationship.

CLIP 01/09/20
