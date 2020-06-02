Also available on the nbc app

Simple and effective. Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss just explained white privilege without saying a word. The couple shared a powerful TikTok video with son Maddox to break down the differences between their respective experiences interacting with society and the point could not be more straightforward. Though the dancers were able to say quite a bit without actually using their voices, that doesn't mean they aren't speaking out in a more literal sense, too.

Appearing: