Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Explain White Privilege Without Saying A Word

CLIP06/02/20
Also available on the nbc app

Simple and effective. Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss just explained white privilege without saying a word. The couple shared a powerful TikTok video with son Maddox to break down the differences between their respective experiences interacting with society and the point could not be more straightforward. Though the dancers were able to say quite a bit without actually using their voices, that doesn't mean they aren't speaking out in a more literal sense, too.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, stephen twitch boss, Allison Holker, tWitch Allison Holker, White Privilege, George Floyd, Protests, black lives matter
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.