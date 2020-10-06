Also available on the nbc app

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been quite busy! The TV personality joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to chat about his roles as announcer on "Ellen's Game of Games" and new co-executive producer of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He explained, "It's all been a shift toward the positive, which is what it has been. Every time we've stepped into the building, we've been stepping with love, and we're all happy to be back." The dancer and choreographer also weighed in on Channing Tatum's recent fitness transformation and hinted at the possibility of another "Magic Mike" sequel! "Ellen's Game of Games" premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Appearing: