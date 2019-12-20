Stephen Dorff Is Totally Here For Mahershala Ali Starring In 'Blade' Reboot

Also available on the NBC app

Stephen Dorff stopped by Access Daily to chat with host Scott Evans and guest host Garcelle Beauvais about his new show, "Deputy," which premieres Jan. 2 on Fox. The actor shares how the drama is paving a new path for network TV. Stephen also admits why it was a total "trip" to see himself and co-star Mahershala Ali old on "True Detective." Plus, the star, who starred in the OG "Blade" flick, shares his thoughts on Mahershala starring in the new reboot.

