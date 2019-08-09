Stephen Amell Says 'Arrow's' Final Season Will Surprise Fans: The Theories Are 'Totally Wrong'

Also available on the NBC app

Stephen Amell stills has some "Arrow" secrets up his sleeve! At the CW TCAs, the TV superhero told Access Hollywood that fans don't "have a beat" on the surprises to come in the series' eighth and final season – and even the most educated YouTube theorizers don't have it down! Stephen also confirms he was the catalyst behind the show's end and explains how his wife and daughter played into his decision to say goodbye.

