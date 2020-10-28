Also available on the nbc app

Stephen Amell is opening up about with his battle with COVID nineteen. The "Arrow" alum revealed on an episode of the podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" that he tested positive for the virus earlier in early October. “For two nights I was up every couple of hours just vacillating between freezing cold and boiling hot. And I'd be freezing cold because I'd sweat through all of my stuff. I'd get up, dry off, change my clothes, get back into bed, warm up and then start sweating again,” he described the worst of his symptoms.

Appearing: