Stephen Amell Asked To Leave Flight After Argument With Wife: 'I Let My Emotions Get The Better Of Me'

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell is speaking out following reports he was removed from a flight earlier this week because of a disagreement with his wife, actress Cassandra Jean Amell. The actor addressed the situation on Twitter, confirming that he was asked to get off the plane. He wrote, “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

