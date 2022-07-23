Main Content

Stephen Amell And Cassandra Jean Reveal Newborn Son's Name And Share First Photos

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean's newborn son has made his social media debut. The couple shared a series of pictures of their family trip to London in a joint Instagram post on Friday and it featured adorable photos of their son. "First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally," they captioned the photos. The post also featured a big reveal—their son's name and birth date! Stephen confirmed his name in the comments section writing—"Bowen Auguste Amell, May 13, 2022—He has made our family and my life complete."

