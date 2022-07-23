Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean's newborn son has made his social media debut. The couple shared a series of pictures of their family trip to London in a joint Instagram post on Friday and it featured adorable photos of their son. "First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally," they captioned the photos. The post also featured a big reveal—their son's name and birth date! Stephen confirmed his name in the comments section writing—"Bowen Auguste Amell, May 13, 2022—He has made our family and my life complete."

