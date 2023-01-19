Victoria Beckham & David Beckham Have Romantic Date Night During Paris Fashion Week
Stephen A. Smith is apologizing for something he said on TV. On Wednesday, the ESPN football analyst made an appearance on Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show, "Sherri," and when asked if he was excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show this year, Smith revealed that he wishes Beyoncé was performing instead. Fans in Sherri's audience were not happy with Smith comparing the two artists, and his comments followed him out of the show, which led the sportscaster to issue an apology to Rihanna.