Stephanie Hsu Reveals That Her Shoe Got Stuck In The Escalator On The Way To SAG Awards

CLIP02/26/23

Stephanie Hsu almost lost her shoe! The 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet and shared a funny story about her journey to the red carpet. The 32-year-old actress hit the show with her co-star and love interest in the award-winning movie, Tallie Medel, and they shared how special it was to be honored at the prestigious award show.

