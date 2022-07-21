2022 ESPYs Fashion: Ciara, Chloe Kim, Steph Curry & More Stun On Red Carpet
Steph Curry has the best support team by his side on his big night! The NBA star is hosting the 2022 ESPYs and talked to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about what it means to have his wife, Ayesha, and kids by his side. "It means a lot. That's what it's all about being [able] to share experience these things with the family," he said. Steph also gushed over his wife's support over the years. "My wife has been supporting me through and through my entire career. I wouldn’t be on this stage without her."