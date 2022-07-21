Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Steph Curry Gushes Over Wife Ayesha's Support At 2022 ESPYs: 'Wouldn't Be On This Stage Without Her'

CLIP07/20/22
Also available on the nbc app

Steph Curry has the best support team by his side on his big night! The NBA star is hosting the 2022 ESPYs and talked to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about what it means to have his wife, Ayesha, and kids by his side. "It means a lot. That's what it's all about being [able] to share experience these things with the family," he said. Steph also gushed over his wife's support over the years. "My wife has been supporting me through and through my entire career. I wouldn’t be on this stage without her."

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: Steph Curry, ayesha curry, 2022 ESPYS, kids, family, basketball, Golden State Warriors, NBA
S2022 E01 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.