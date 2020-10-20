Also available on the nbc app

Steph Curry defended his wife Ayesha Curry after she shared a video of her new blonde hairstyle on her Instagram and commenters flooded in with mixed reviews. The Golden State Warriors basketball player gushed over his wife commenting, "You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping.”

