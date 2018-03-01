'Station 19's' Jaina Lee Ortiz & Jason George On Their 'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff & Crossover Potential

Also available on the NBC app

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George chat with Access about their new show, "Station 19," a "Grey's Anatomy" firefighter spinoff. How will Jaina's character, Andy, and Jason's character, Ben, interact now that he's left Grey Sloan Memorial to become a rookie firefighter. And, can we expect any crossovers from Shondaland characters on the show (like Ben's wife Dr. Miranda Bailey)? "Station 19" premieres March 22 at 9/8c on ABC.

Appearing: