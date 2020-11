Also available on the nbc app

Pregnant Stassi Schroeder revealed the sex of her baby in a new post on Instagram where she poses with her fiancé Beau Clark, who is seen giving her a kiss on the cheek as she smiles to the camera. “We’re having a baby girl,” the caption reads. The update comes after Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after comments from their past resurfaced.

