Surprise! Stassi Schroeder is married! The former reality star, who is expecting her first child, revealed on Instagram that she secretly tied the knot with fiancé Beau Clark in an intimate wedding. The couple, who had initially planned to exchange vows in Italy, was forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn't stop them from officially saying "I do" on their own schedule! The "Vanderpump Rules" alum posted, " Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway."

