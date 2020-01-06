Stassi Schroeder 'Doesn't Know' If She Will Ever Reconcile With Kristen Doute: 'It's Complicated'

Also available on the NBC app

Stassi Schroeder is spilling the tea! The "Vanderpump Rules" star chats with Access Hollywood about the upcoming season of the hit reality show, revealing that the entire case is all "individually hurting" from the new drama. Stassi also gives a candid update on her friendship status with Kristen Doute, sharing that for her "own well-being and sanity" she had to take a "break" from her. Plus, Stassi dishes on how she really feels about her new cast members.

