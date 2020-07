Also available on the NBC app

Stassi Schroeder is going to be a first-time mama! The reality star, who was recently fired from Bravo's hit show "Vanderpump Rules" over past racist behavior, is expecting her first kiddo with fiancé Beau Clark, Access Hollywood confirms. "Stassi and beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," her rep told Access Hollywood.

