Stassi Schroeder is a first-time mom! The former "Vanderpump Rules" star has given birth to a daughter with husband Beau Clark. Stassi and Beau confirmed their happy news to People, revealing that their baby girl arrived on Jan. 7 and weighed 7 lbs, 3 oz. and measured 19 inches long. In a statement to the mag, the couple gushed over welcoming their new addition and crossing another major life milestone together. "We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment. It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens," they said.

