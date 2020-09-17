Also available on the nbc app

Stassi Schroeder is breaking her silence for the first time after she was booted off the hit Bravo show "Vanderpump Rules" over past racially insensitive actions. The 32-year-old appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show" and addressed the public fallout, which went down back in June. "I just want to be a better person. I'm pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me. I want to be a part of the solution. I've been a part of the problem for years now, and I've recognized that," she said.

