Charley Pride, Country Music Pioneer, Dies At 86 After Battling COVID-19
CLIP 12/12/20
Main Content
Stassi Schroeder is breaking her silence for the first time after she was booted off the hit Bravo show "Vanderpump Rules" over past racially insensitive actions. The 32-year-old appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show" and addressed the public fallout, which went down back in June. "I just want to be a better person. I'm pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me. I want to be a part of the solution. I've been a part of the problem for years now, and I've recognized that," she said.