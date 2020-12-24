Also available on the nbc app

2020 may have been a tough year, but it also brought a lot of joy to these celebrity families, who welcomed some seriously cute new additions! Access Hollywood looks back on some of the precious babies that the stars welcomed this year, including Ciara and Russell Wilson’s son Win, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy and Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s respective baby boys, cousins Matteo and Buddy.

