Eva Mendes, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew McConaughey were among the stars who got their Hollywood careers off to a spooky start! All Access co-host Scott Evans sits down with Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak to look back on celebrities' breakout roles in horror films: from Brad Pitt in "Cutting Class," to Jada Pinkett Smith in "Demon Knight," to Renee Zellweger in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation."

