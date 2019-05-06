Stars Going Vegan: Inside The Plant-Based Diets Of Beyoncé & Meghan Markle With Chef Marley Ficalora

Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood is experiencing a major vegan boom, with Beyonce, Jenna Dewan, Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and more embracing plant-heavy diets. Chef Marley Ficalora, creator of the viral Produce Section Challenge, chatted with Access about stars cutting out meat, the impact of Beyonce's vegan challenge and why Meghan might lean into veganism after welcoming her baby. Plus, Marley shares his tips for how the average person can incorporate vegan meals into their lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Appearing: