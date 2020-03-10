Also available on the NBC app

Grace Vanderwaal is "America's Got Talent's" biggest success story! The 16-year-old joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans and chatted about her rise to fame. Grace admitted that she has "zero memory" of winning the popular show, sharing, "I will see things and I see it and I don't have even remember it." Grace also chatted about her new role in Disney's "Stargirl," which is set to debut on Disney+ March 13.

