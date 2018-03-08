'Star Wars' Legend Mark Hamill On His Walk Of Fame Honor; Meeting Gal Gadot At The Oscars

Also available on the NBC app

"Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday and Access caught up with the actor at the event where he reflected on the moment. Mark dishes on how meaningful it was to have Harrison Ford and George Lucas at the event, and shares his regret about not mentioning how much he misses Carrie Fisher in his speech. Plus, the actor dishes on meeting "Wonder Woman's" Gal Gadot on camera at the Oscars.

Appearing: