Stacey Dash Files For Divorce From Husband Jeffrey Marty 6 Weeks After Announcing Split

CLIP06/16/20
Stacey Dash is moving forward with her split from husband Jeffrey Marty. The "Clueless" star filed a divorce petition in Pasco County, Fla., on June 15, Access Hollywood can confirm. The move comes nearly seven weeks after she first announced on Instagram that she and Jeffrey had made the "hard decision" to go their separate ways. "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us," she wrote in part at the time.

