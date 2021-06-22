Main Content

Track and field star Michael Norman has officially qualified to compete for Team USA in this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, and he’s one of the favorites to medal in the 400-meter dash. With just 32 days until the big games air on NBC, Access Hollywood's Scott Evans talked to the sprinter about how he's handling the hype surrounding him. "I try not to think of it as pressure,” he shared. “I use that pressure as energy, motivation and fuel, so when I know that people expect me to do great things, it drives me.” When talking about his ambitions for the games, he added, "Getting gold is amazing, but I want to make history while I'm doing it." Plus, Scott challenged Michael to a speed-walking competition, and the two went head-to-head to see who could move the fastest! The U.S. track and field Olympic trials continue June 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

